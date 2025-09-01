GM Sets Up F1 Company to Build Engines

 General Motors has set up an engine company to turn its planned Cadillac Formula One entry into a full works team by the end of the decade, the carmaker said on Thursday.
 
The Liberty media-owned sport last November announced an agreement in principle for the team, backed by GM and partners TWG Global who also own and operate Andretti Global, to become an 11th entry in 2026.

GM Performance Power Units LLC will be led by Russ O'Blenes, who currently serves as director of the GM Motorsports Propulsion and Performance team.


