GM Shelves Bolt EV To Build ICE Vehicles At Same Factory

After introducing the new and improved 2027 Chevy Bolt EV last October, GM said it would be available for a limited time, but didn’t specify how long.

GM announced on Thursday (via Bloomberg) that it’s ending production of the Buick Envision, which is currently made in China, with plans to begin building it at its assembly plant in Kansas, starting in 2028.

The Envision has been built in China and imported into the US since 2017, but GM is facing higher tariffs thanks to the Trump Administration, which went into effect last year. Onshoring production “strengthens GM’s domestic manufacturing footprint and supports US jobs,” GM said in a statement to Reuters.