GM Shifts Truck Production To Indiana To Escape Tariffs

The tariffs that Donald Trump's Administration imposes on cars built outside the United States force General Motors to rethink its manufacturing strategy. To avoid the extra 25%, GM has decided to build more trucks at its plant in Indiana. Temporary workers will be hired to adjust operations.

General Motors will move part of its light-duty trucks production from abroad to Fort Wayne, Indiana, as hinted by GM CEO Mary Bara during the January earnings call, following Donald Trump's announcement regarding tariffs. GM manufactures heavy-duty trucks in Flint, Michigan, and its Oshawa Assembly in Canada, but hasn't revealed any plans regarding that lineup yet.

Thus, they will have to simplify the sophisticated supply chain linking suppliers from the United States, Mexico, and Canada while increasing the local output of trucks. "We have the capacity in the United States to shift some of that," Mary Barra explained.