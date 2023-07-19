GM Shuts Down EV Plant Because It Can't Build Batteries In The Quantity It Needs

General Motors' CAMI Assembly electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ontario has reportedly closed for the month and idled its workforce unexpectedly.

According to The London Free Press (via Electrek) citing the Unifor union representing the workers, the reason for the closure is a battery shortage. The factory assembles the BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric delivery vans, which are powered by GM's Ultium battery.

Since there's high demand for the Ultium battery in other GM electric vehicles, the automaker decided to temporarily close CAMI Assembly. Limited production of BrightDrop vans will shutter the plant despite strong sales, said Mike Van Boekel, Unifor Local 88 chairperson.