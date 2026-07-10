GM Softens EV Plan And Finds Room For More Hybrids

GM is bringing hybrids back. Mike Anderson, the automaker's vice president of propulsion engineering, told CNBC on October 5 that hybrids are "part of the plan," confirming a reversal of the all-electric strategy GM has leaned on for most of this decade. "We're not tone deaf to our customers," Anderson said. "We know what they want and we want to give that to them as quickly as we can." That statement matters because GM has spent years betting almost everything on battery-electric vehicles while rivals like Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai built out deep hybrid lineups. Today, GM sells exactly one hybrid in the U.S. — a Corvette variant — and hasn't had a mainstream gas-electric option since it killed the Chevy Volt in 2019. Anderson wouldn't give a firm timeline or name which model comes first, but the shift is real, and buyers who've been asking for an alternative to EVs are finally getting an answer.



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