GM Somehow Thinks It Can Do A Better Job Than Apple Or Google With Infotainment

General Motors says it's doing the right thing for its business by driving away from the popular Apple CarPlay infotainment experience. "There are many manufacturers today that don't have CarPlay," GM CFO Paul Jacobson said on Yahoo Finance Live. "But I think we recognize that the burden's on us. If we're going to take that feature out of our vehicles, we need to respond with a program and a customer package that is equally as compelling, if not more compelling. We think with the partnership we have with Google and ultimately with the vehicle data we have, we can create an experience that customers are going to love."



Read Article