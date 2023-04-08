GM Stock Gets Rating Downgrade To Sell On 'Growing Risk' Of UAW Strike. How About Downgrading Them Because Their ENTIRE EV Strategy Is About To IMPLODE?

Let's do a little exercise. Everyone who has friends waiting anxiously for ANY GM EV, present OR future raise your hands.



Do you see ANY hands go up because I DIDN'T!



Ok, you get my point. I have yet to talk to even ONE person who has told me as soon as the Blazer EV, Silverado EV, etc. is here, I'M ALL IN on a GM electric!



NO ONE.



And we haven't even gotten an email or seen a post of someone excited to get one.



Or a hey, here are my pics of the brand new Lyriq I bought, it's AMAZING!



So ss we predicted, GM stock is sinking and the headlines are trying to blame it on this UAW crap.



Sure, it has SOMETHING to do with things. But what NO media site other than Auto Spies has even FLOATED the thought that NO ONE TRUSTS OR WANTS GM EV's unless they have a giveaway Bolt for sub $25k.



Did you see the visceral reaction of the internet when they announce the Blazer EV pricing? And how CLOSE it was to the Lyriq?



WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON? At some point VERY soon, they're goung to have to make a HUGE change in the company strategy and PULL BACK from having ALL their cards on EV's.



Do you agree?











