GM Stored Chipless Trucks At A Shuttered Facility That Used To Make The Semiconductors They Lacked

The global semiconductor shortage is wreaking havoc on the automotive industry. You probably knew that already and like everyone, you're probably a little sick of hearing about it. After all, it's been going on for more than a year without any true resolution on the horizon but here we are, still having to discuss because the trucks still can't be completed. Pouring salt in the wound, fleets of mostly assembled, chipless General Motors pickups have been stored at a former GM semiconductor plant for months.



