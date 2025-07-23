GM Sued AGAIN for Selling Driver Data - Where Are The Ethics In All Of This?

As modern vehicles grow increasingly connected, privacy concerns are shifting into high gear. Automakers are under growing scrutiny for allegedly collecting and selling sensitive driving data to third parties, including insurance providers. The controversy escalated in 2024 when a New York Times investigation revealed that GM was sharing customer data with brokers, prompting a lawsuit from the state of Arkansas.

Now, Nebraska has joined the fray, with Attorney General Mike Hilgers filing a lawsuit against General Motors and its OnStar division for what he describes as “unlawfully collecting, processing, and selling sensitive driving data” belonging to Nebraskans.