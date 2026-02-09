GM Switches Oil Specifications Again To Avoid V8 Lawsuits

General Motors has issued updated guidance to its dealer network with regard to the engine oil spec used for units of the 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engine impacted by last year’s recall.

In a series of new bulletins, GM dealers are now instructed to use Mobil 1 FS 0W-40 engine oil when it comes to recalled units of the L87 engine that were inspected, but not replaced.

As GM Authority reported previously, GM launched a major recall last year impacting roughly 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. equipped with the L87 engine. Affected models were built between the 2021 and 2024 model years and include the Chevy Silverado 1500, Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Sierra 1500, GMC Yukon, GMC Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade.