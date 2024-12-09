GM Teams Up with Hyundai Team Up To Explore Vehicles, Supply Chain and Clean-Energy Technologies

General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Hyundai Motor Company (KRX: 005380 KS) have signed an agreement to explore future collaboration across key strategic areas.

GM and Hyundai will look for ways to leverage their complementary scale and strengths to reduce costs and bring a wider range of vehicles and technologies to customers faster.

Potential collaboration projects center on co-development and production of passenger and commercial vehicles, internal combustion engines and clean-energy, electric and hydrogen technologies.

The two leading global OEMs also will review opportunities for combined sourcing in areas such as battery raw materials, steel and other areas.

The framework agreement was signed by Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra.

Barra said a partnership between the two companies has the potential to make vehicle development more efficient by driving greater scale and supporting disciplined capital allocation.

“GM and Hyundai have complementary strengths and talented teams. Our goal is to unlock the scale and creativity of both companies to deliver even more competitive vehicles to customers faster and more efficiently,” said Barra.

Hyundai and GM’s flexibility and agility will allow both companies to explore the development of their shared capabilities.

This partnership will enable Hyundai Motor and GM to evaluate opportunities to enhance competitiveness in key markets and vehicle segments, as well as drive cost efficiencies and provide stronger customer value through our combined expertise and innovative technologies



Following the signing of the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding, assessment of opportunities and progression towards binding agreements will begin immediately.