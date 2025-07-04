GM Teases British Born Electric Corvette Concept

Is this our first look at the all-electric Corvette we’ve been waiting for? GM just previewed a new Chevrolet Corvette EV concept, giving us a glimpse of what the next-gen Vette could look like. GM also teased a new GMC concept for the first time.

The new concept was crafted by GM’s advanced new UK design studio in Royal Leamington Spa. GM celebrated the Studio’s grand opening on Monday as it prepares to launch Corvette sales across the UK and Europe.

GM’s design team took the opportunity to rethink what a Corvette could be with a true blank-page approach,” including an EV powertrain.