GM Tells AWD Half Ton Truck And SUV Owners To Park Their Vehicles And Have Them Towed To The Dealer

Detroit's largest automaker is recalling a small number of half-ton pickup trucks and their SUV-bodied siblings from the Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac brands. The affected population can be split between 2015 through 2020 models and 2026 models.

In these Silverado 1500, Sierra 1500, Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, Yukon XL, Escalade, and Escalade ESV vehicles, the transfer case may be missing a vital component. Said condition may cause the front or rear wheels to lock up without warning, increasing the risk of a crash.

General Motors urges affected owners and lessees to immediately stop driving these pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles until the remedy is performed. The recalled vehicles will be towed for inspection and, if necessary, a replacement transfer case.