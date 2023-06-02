GM Tells Chevrolet Bolt Owner It's “Not Responsible” For Fast Charging Of Vehicle

Chevrolet is recalling every 2017-2022 Bolt EV and 2022 Bolt EUV to replace their batteries due to an issue that has resulted in several fires. For one owner, that recall process might be causing additional headaches. The owner alleges that after getting the new pack, his 2021 Bolt EV no longer supports DC fast charging. This person has taken it back to the dealer at least twice, and the technicians claimed that the chargers he was using were actually the problem. The owner then went onto the Chevy Bolt EV Owners Facebook group in hopes of finding a solution. Chevrolet also responded to him on Facebook. In part, the automaker’s social media team said:



