GM Tells Detroit To Pony Up $350 Million Of Taxpayer Money Or It Will Demolish RenCen HQ

Detroit’s Renaissance Center, home of General Motors, is an immediately recognizable part of the city’s skyline. It’s also nearly empty and only getting emptier, but GM has plans for what to do with the building after its offices have fully moved out. It wants to renovate three of the center’s towers, and demolish the other two, but only if it gets some of your tax dollars from the city and state. Otherwise, the company may just tear down the whole thing.

 
The Detroit Free Press spoke with GM representatives about the plan, and the company confirmed its ultimatum: Either GM gets cash from Detroit and Michigan, or the city loses a good chunk of its skyline. The outlet also spoke with a local urbanist and architecture professor, who put things more plainly:


