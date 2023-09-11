GM Tells Formula 1 It Won't Be Bullied - Cadillac And Andretti Or Bust

In a storyline with all the right ingredients for a bombshell Netflix series, there's a new development in Andretti and Cadillac's journey to the Formula 1 grid. General Motors President Mark Reuss told the Associated Press Wednesday that it's committed to partnering with Andretti Global and no one else.

“GM is committed to partnering with Andretti to race in F1,” Reuss told AP. “The collaboration between Andretti-Cadillac brings together two unique entities built for racing, both with long pedigrees of success in motorsport globally.”


