GM Tells Managers That Bottom 5% Of Workers Will Be Let Go

GM’s performance evaluation system has led to many salaried workers across the United States losing their jobs as part of annual employee reviews. While the full extent of the layoffs hasn’t been revealed, social media posts suggest that dozens of workers will now be looking for new employment.

The carmaking giant introduced its revised performance evaluation scheme in August last year, moving from a three-point performance rating scale to a five-point one effective for the year-end performance review cycle. Managers have been asked to rank 5% of their team that significantly exceeds expectations, 10% that exceeds expectations, 70% that achieves expectations, 10% that partially meets expectations, and 5% who do not meet expectations.