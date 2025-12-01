GM Tells Suppliers To Dump China As A Source Of Components

Today, GM has told its suppliers that it needs to get out of China, and pivot toward getting its goods elsewhere. Also, Honda sees China as its biggest threat, not any sort of roadblocks in the US or any looming chip shortage. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has surpassed Tesla in sales. Well, at least in China.



It looks like geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China are unlikely to let up anytime soon. And thus, automakers are preparing to weather the long haul here, reconsidering where exactly our car parts come from, from stem to stern.





