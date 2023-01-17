GM Testing Ford Maverick In The US - Is There A Competitor On The Way?

Compact trucks like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz have seen surprising popularity ever since the segment had its resurgence last year. Now, a new report claims that GM has been benchmarking a Ford Maverick in the USA, and there’s a possibility it could result in a potential competitor in the near future. The report comes from GM Authority and was shared on Reddit, however it provides no real specifications on the nature of the tests, only that it’s happening. That means that in theory, it could be just harmless testing between rival manufacturers, however, there is an argument to be made that a GM brand like Chevrolet could use a compact truck in their portfolio.



