GM Third Quarter Profits SOAR Proving Expensive EVs And SUVs Make Lots Of Money

CEO Mary Barra said GM is holding to its full-year profit guidance "despite a challenging environment because demand continues to be strong and we are actively managing the headwinds we face."



General Motors - Get General Motors Company Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit outlook, as higher car prices helped fuel record sales for the biggest U.S. automaker. General Motors said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.25 per share, up 48.5% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus of $1.88 per share. Group revenues were pegged at $41.9 billion, GM said, a 56.4% increase from last year that came in just shy of analysts' consensus of $42.2 billion tally.



