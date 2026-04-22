GM Throws In The Towel On Next Gen EV Trucks To Concentrate On Hybrids

Agent009 submitted on 4/22/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:10:26 AM

Views : 450 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.ibtimes.com.au

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General Motors Co. has indefinitely delayed development of its next-generation full-size electric trucks, including refreshed versions of the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ and GMC Hummer EV models, as the automaker shifts resources toward internal combustion engines and hybrid technology in response to softening demand for battery-electric pickups.
 
The decision, reported Tuesday and confirmed through supplier notifications, halts plans for a targeted 2028 production start on lower-cost, updated electric truck platforms. Sources familiar with the matter told Crain's Detroit Business that suppliers were recently informed of the suspension, with no new timeline provided. Industry analysts now expect any next-generation electric truck lineup to slip to 2030 or later.


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GM Throws In The Towel On Next Gen EV Trucks To Concentrate On Hybrids

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