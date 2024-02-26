GM Ties Salaried Employee Bonuses To Failing EV Goals - How Long Until The Exodus Of Talent Begins?

General Motors Co. this year changed its bonus program for salaried employees, adding the automaker's progress with electric vehicles, software and services and self-driving vehicles to the formula.
 
In the new formula, 60% of a salaried employee's bonus will be based on GM's operating income and free cash flow and 40% will now include the automaker's targets for EVs, software and services and GM's AV business, The Detroit News confirmed.
 
Another change this year is GM lowering the percentage of its performance plan payout used to determine the salaried employee's bonus. The percentage this year is 130%, down from last year's 158%.


