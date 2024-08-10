GM To Ditch Ultium Brand Name For Batteries

When General Motors launched the Ultium electric vehicle platform and battery system four years ago, it said that this plan—one common architecture and family of modular batteries for all future models—would underpin millions of EVs for years to come. It would also, in theory, mean GM could make enough batteries at scale for EVs to become highly profitable. 
 
But actually scaling up has been a nightmare. Now, GM wants to kill the Ultium brand name, while keeping the underlying tech, and change its approach towards batteries.
 
That detail comes from an interview with former Tesla executive and GM's current battery chief Kurt Kelty in Bloomberg. And besides abandoning a name that hasn't really caught on, Kelty said these moves mean big changes for GM's battery game. 


