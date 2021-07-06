GM To Expand OnStar Guardian Safety App To Anyone With A Smartphone

General Motors on Monday will expand its OnStar Guardian safety app to non-GM owners to help anyone with a smartphone connect with family and friends and quickly access emergency services. "Up until now, [OnStar] has been aboard GM vehicles enabled by the OnStar module," Santiago Chamorro, GM vice president of global connected services, told Automotive News. OnStar Guardian connects customers through Apple and Android smartphones in the U.S. and Canada, GM said in a statement Monday.



Read Article