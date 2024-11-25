GM To Open 2025 Corvette ZR1 Order Books In February

The most powerful regular-production vehicle from a US automaker is listed by Chevrolet as coming sometime in 2025. As for precisely when, only the Detroit-based colossus actually knows.

GM Authority heard from sources familiar with the matter that ordering for the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will be go in February of next year. If said information turns out to be on point, fingers crossed that quality issues won't force GM to delay the start of production.

Many things could go wrong from now to February 2025, especially if you remember the monster of an engine hiding under the hood of the fifth ZR1 since the C3-generation model. Closer to the opening of the order books, General Motors will also reveal the starting price of the 1,064-horsepower midship that puts bona fide hypercars to shame with its lack of electrification and 233-mph top speed.