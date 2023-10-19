GM To Open Driverless Taxi Service In The Busy Streets Of Tokyo

Developments on this front seem to have settled down a bit over the past few years, but autonomous taxi services for crowded cities are advancing in the shadows to eventually become part of our lives. And that may happen as soon as 2026. That's the year when the "first of its kind" driverless ride-hail service is expected to launch in Japan. And it's not coming from some overconfident startup, but from American giant GM and its partner in this crime, Honda. The two have been the pillars supporting a San Francisco-based company called Cruise for several years now. The stated goal of the effort is to help build a world where there are zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, at least when it comes to driving and being transported within city limits.



