GM To Pause 2025 Corvette Production For At Least 4 Weeks

The facility where GM produces the 2025 Corvette will be closed for no fewer than four non-sequential weeks through May 2025. As per confirmed information, Bowling Green Assembly will be shuttered for the weeks beginning on February 24th, March 17th, March 24th, and May 19th. Mid-Engine Corvette Forum big kahuna John understands that General Motors will close BGA in these weeks due to inventory control, retiring employees, extensive retraining, physical changes to the plant, and 2026 model year changes. The latter is an utmost development, for hearsay suggested a new cockpit for the C8 for model year 2025. That update sadly didn't happen, but we might be in for it next model year. John goes on to hypothesize a new version of the C8 may be in the offing, namely a mid-engine successor to the Grand Sport. When the hybridized E-Ray premiered for model year 2024, it was assumed that GM relegated the Grand Sport to the great junkyard in the sky. On the other hand, the return of the Grand Sport would be a perfect opportunity to debut the next-gen small block.



