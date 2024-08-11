GM To Pause Cadillc XT4 Production For Most Of 2025

Production of the Cadillac XT4 compact crossover will be paused for much of calendar 2025 according to the latest information from GM, as the factory where it is produced is retooled to add the revamped Chevy Bolt EV to the lineup of vehicles assembled at the facility.

Reported by The Detroit News along with a planned autumn production halt for the Chevy Malibu, pausing of the Cadillac XT4 assembly line will lead to workforce layoffs for the duration of the pause, The General says.

The automaker plans to “pause production of the Cadillac XT4 after January 2025” according to GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly. This halt, and that of the Chevy Malibu, will “facilitate the installation of tooling and other plant modifications” for the purpose of adding more models to the facility’s production capabilities.