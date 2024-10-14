GM To Refund 2011-2016 Silverado And Sierra Owners For Fragile High-Pressure Fuel Pump Repairs

General Motors has agreed to shell out $35 million to settle with owners after a class action lawsuit alleged that certain Chevrolet and GMC pickup truck models were built with defective high-pressure fuel pumps. This payout comes after years of claims suggesting that GM knowingly installed faulty fuel pumps in some of their most popular heavy-duty trucks, putting owners at risk of sudden engine failure.

The lawsuit claimed that 2011-2016MY Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models equipped with the available 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8 engines were fitted with Bosch ‘CP4’ high-pressure fuel pumps that are “unreasonably fragile and prone to catastrophic failure.”