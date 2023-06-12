GM To Resurrect Bolt EV In 2025 After All Other EVs In Lineup Become Unaffordable

During an Automotive Press Association event attended by Automotive News, General Motors CEO Mary Barra confirmed that the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV is set to arrive in 2025. As a reminder, the current Bolt EV (and Bolt EUV) are set to die at the end of 2023, meaning this model will not be available for the 2024 calendar year. GM officially confirmed earlier this year that the Bolt will receive a replacement in the future, but this 2025 date is the closest we've had to a concrete timeline.



"That's been something that has been really great this year, and that informed the decision that we'll have that back again in '25," Barra said when speaking about customers who love the Bolt. No other major details regarding the next-generation Bolt were shared.





