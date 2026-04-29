GM To Retrofit Millions Of Cars With Google AI

General Motors will soon upgrade millions of vehicles that are already on the road, targeting all of its models starting with the 2022 model year onward, and fitting them with Google's AI called Gemini.



This month, GM announced that it retained the sales leadership across the US automotive market during the first three months of the year despite a severe drop in Q1 of almost ten percentage points. Alas, it sold over 626k units and carries the momentum forward, hoping for better days in the coming months.



So, the company has decided to invest $150 million more in the Saginaw Metal Casting Operations after previously committing approximately $5.5 billion in investments across the nation in 2025, targeting the new plants to support the production of the sixth generation of GM’s V8 small blocks for the full-size pickup trucks.