GM To Return To Europe As An EV Brand - Will They Be Forgiven For Abandoning The Continent in 2017?

General Motors and Will Ferrell may have to start an apology campaign for the people of Norway (see the 2021 superbowl commercial below) after the automaker divulged that its plan to reenter the European market will start in the continent’s Nordic region. The American automaker is set to introduce an all-electric lineup, with multiple brands hitting the market later this year.
 
The company’s plans to introduce an “all-electric portfolio” in Europe this fall have been confirmed by GM Europe President Jaclyn McQuaid, as reported by Autonews. An anonymous source also revealed that the automaker is targeting the Nordic countries of Europe as the first port of call.


