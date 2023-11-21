GM To Skip Superbowl Advertising In 2024 - Blames EV Profits

The US car giant motivated the decision, claiming that it continues to evaluate its media strategies to ensure they align with their business priorities.



General Motors started on a mission of severely cutting costs. Back in July, the group announced they would have to cut an additional $1 billion before the end of the year. Firing thousands of employees and closing down several centers was part of the strategy.



Last month, GM also decided to slow down with the launch of several electric models with the exact same purpose: to cut costs. The Equinox, the Silverado RST, and GMC Sierra Denali EV have been postponed. GM CEO Mary Barra says the move is designed to enhance the profitability of the EV lineup.





Read Article