GM To Slash 750 Canadian Jobs In Tariff Move

General Motors CEO Mary Barra said the automaker expected to lose billions as it navigates the twists and turns of the Trump Administration’s tariff push, but the impacts on the Detroit company don’t end there. GM said it would cut 750 jobs at the Oshawa Assembly plant in Canada, where it employs around 3,000 people. The facility will reduce its shifts from three to two, cutting about 750 jobs from the factory, though GM is not calling the move a layoff. Even with a softer title, Unifor, the Canadian autoworkers’ union, isn’t happy about the decision. National president Lana Payne said, “We will not allow GM to barter Canadian jobs to gain Donald Trump’s favour.” They also called the decision “reckless,” saying that it “deals a direct blow to our members and threatens to ripple through the entire auto parts supplier network.”



