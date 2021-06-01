GM To Start Building Honda And Acura EVs In North America

General Motors is set to build a Honda EV and an Acura EV in its Mexico and Tennessee plants respectively.

According to individuals with knowledge of the plans, the all-electric Honda in question will take the shape of a crossover and be built in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, the same location where the Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox are produced. Meanwhile, GM will handle production of an electric Acura crossover at its factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, the same location where the electric Cadillac Lyriq will be built.