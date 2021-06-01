GM To Start Building Honda And Acura EVs In North America

Agent009 submitted on 1/6/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:07:49 AM

Views : 78 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors is set to build a Honda EV and an Acura EV in its Mexico and Tennessee plants respectively.

 

According to individuals with knowledge of the plans, the all-electric Honda in question will take the shape of a crossover and be built in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, the same location where the Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox are produced. Meanwhile, GM will handle production of an electric Acura crossover at its factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, the same location where the electric Cadillac Lyriq will be built.



Read Article


GM To Start Building Honda And Acura EVs In North America

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)