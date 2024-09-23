GM To Start Laying Off 1,700 Workers Right After The Presidential Election

Agent009 submitted on 9/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:12:33 PM

Views : 420 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors will begin laying off 1,695 workers at its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice earlier this week.
 
The first of two rounds of layoffs will begin Nov. 18 and will include the temporary layoff of 686 full-time workers and the termination of 250 temporary employees, Automotive News reported on Saturday citing a company filing to the state of Kansas.
 
Starting Jan. 12, 759 full-time workers will be temporarily laid off, the report added.


Read Article


GM To Start Laying Off 1,700 Workers Right After The Presidential Election

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)