GM To Start Laying Off 1,700 Workers Right After The Presidential Election

General Motors will begin laying off 1,695 workers at its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice earlier this week.

The first of two rounds of layoffs will begin Nov. 18 and will include the temporary layoff of 686 full-time workers and the termination of 250 temporary employees, Automotive News reported on Saturday citing a company filing to the state of Kansas.

Starting Jan. 12, 759 full-time workers will be temporarily laid off, the report added.