GM To Void Warranties On Flipped Corvettes, Escalades, And Hummers

Earlier in the week, it was reported that GM was trying to reduce the amount of flippers buying and selling certain cars, such as the upcoming Corvette Z06. GM had sent out emails to Z06 order holders, offering them $5,000 worth of rewards points if they keep their cars for at least one year. However, GM is taking even further action to prevent people from flipping its high-demand cars. A GM spokesperson told The Drive, for certain high-demand products: "we are limiting the transferability of certain warranties and barring the seller from placing future sold orders or reservations if the vehicle is resold within the first 12 months of ownership." Those high-demand products are the Corvette Z06, the Cadillac Escalade-V, and the GMC Hummer EV.



