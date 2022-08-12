GM Toying With Escalade And Camaro EV Sub-Brands

Following as-yet-unconfirmed reports that General Motors plans to turn Corvette into its own brand offering all-electric four-door and SUV models by mid-decade, a similar rumor regarding the Camaro and Escalade is now doing the rounds online. More specifically, Car and Driver claims the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac Escalade are the next GM "brand umbrellas" that will be used for a range of future EVs. According to an unnamed source inside GM, the company has looked for ways to reinvent the Cadillac brand one more time and has reached the conclusion that it would make more sense to turn Escalade into a second Corvette-style EV sub-brand. The Escalade line of electric vehicles could include a smaller version of the current Cadillac Escalade, a seven-seat crossover that would compete with Porsche's upcoming three-row SUV, codenamed K1. The publication says such a model could sell well in markets such as the US and China.



