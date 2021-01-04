GM, Toyota, And Volkswagen All Line Up Behind Biden's Big EV Push

Large automakers, as well as related companies, along with the United Auto Workers (UAW) made specific requests to the Biden Administration recently in a 6-page letter. The letter was dated Match 29, 2021, and asked for a push forward related to tax credits and incentives for the future of the EV industry.

To see the official White House Fact Sheet related to Biden's American Jobs plan, click here.
As you may already know, Biden has been talking about his $3-trillion infrastructure plan, which aims to speed up EV adoption in the US by pulling a number of levers. If the plan plays out as proposed, it will include electric car tax credits, EV charging infrastructure build-out, and much more.


