GM Trademarks Electra GS for New High Performance EV

Buick, like many, is going electric. But that doesn't mean the brand is giving up on its heritage of some fine performance models. To that end,has discovered trademark filings by General Motors for "Electra GS" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which suggests a high-performance EV is in the works.

We've known for some time that the Electra nameplate would be revived. First, the Electra Concept was revealed in 2020 as a 580-horsepower electric crossover. CarBuzz then discovered a trademark filing with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office in December 2021 for the Electra nameplate, fueling the fire that a production version of the concept would follow.