GM Turns To One Of The Biggest Vehicle Retailers In The US To Move The Metal

General Motors has a not-so-secret weapon when it comes to getting U.S. consumers into its new all-electric vehicles: Costco Wholesale

The Detroit automaker said it’s increasingly using the retail giant’s Costco Auto Program for EVs as it expands its portfolio from niche vehicles to mass-market segments with vehicles such as the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer EVs.

“We have a great partnership with Costco, and I’m really bullish on Costco because I like their brand,” GM North America President Marissa West told CNBC during a recent interview. “I am encouraging the team to see how we can build this partnership.”