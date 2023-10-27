GM Ultium Battery Plant Delayed Until 2024

General Motors, the maker of several battery-powered cars, will open its Ultium Cells plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee later than originally planned, the company said in its third-quarter earnings call earlier this week.



When it was first announced in 2021, the factory was said to become operational at the end of 2023 after a $2.3 billion investment from both General Motors and LG Chem’s LG Energy Solution as part of their 50/50 joint venture called Ultium Cells LLC, but now the manufacturing facility will go online sometime early 2024 due to construction delays.



“The Spring Hill plant will start early next year,” said GM CEO Mary Barra. “There was a couple of weeks, it was supposed to originally start at the end of this year. There was a couple of weeks due to some construction delays but it now is on track, and it will ramp with all the benefit of the learnings,” she added on the call.





