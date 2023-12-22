GM Ultium EV Owners Come Out Of The Closet To Complain About Failures

Unfortunately, it looks like our 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV’s catastrophic failure in Virginia doesn't seem to be just a one-off experience with an unusually bum car.



The day after our story went live, our friends at Edmunds published a piece chronicling their strife with the Blazer EV. It's been in their possession for two months, but it’s spent more than two weeks at the dealership’s service department with a laundry list of problems. Similarly, shortly after reporting on our Blazer EV drive, an array of GMC Hummer, Cadillac Lyriq, and Chevy Blazer EV owners have become way more vocal about their vehicles' woes.





