GM Unloads Stake In US EV Battery Plant - What Does That Tell You It's Commitment To EVs?

Agent009 submitted on 12/2/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:36:19 PM

Views : 255 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnbc.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors  plans to sell its stake in a $2.6 billion electric vehicle battery cell plant in Michigan to its joint venture partner LG Energy Solution, the automaker announced Monday.
 
The Detroit carmaker said it expects to recoup its investment in the facility, which a source familiar with the plans said is anticipated to be roughly $1 billion. The sale is part of a non-binding agreement between the two companies that’s anticipated to close during the first quarter of next year, GM said.
 
The nearly completed, 2.8 million-square-foot plant in Lansing, Michigan, was expected to be the third battery cell facility of the joint venture, known as Ultium Cells LLC, following plants in Ohio and Tennessee that have already opened and are operational.


Read Article


GM Unloads Stake In US EV Battery Plant - What Does That Tell You It's Commitment To EVs?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)