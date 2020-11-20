GM Vice President Calls Tesla A "Formidable Competitor" Claims “We Don’t Want To Just Participate, We Want To Lead”

General Motors Co.

recently launched a $27-billion EV offensive to catch up with Tesla’s EV market lead, which GM executive Doug Parks recently acknowledged in a statement. Parks made the statement in a call before GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra announced the company’s goals in the EV market leading up to 2025. 

Parks is GM’s Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. His acknowledgement of Tesla’s lead reveals much about the legacy automaker’s current mindset and its goals for the future. “We don’t want to just participate, we want to lead,” he said in a call with reporters, according to TechCrunch.



GM Vice President Calls Tesla A

PUGPROUD

Someone remind this VP that GM has been leading from behind for decades as its market share and influence keeps slipping away.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/20/2020   

