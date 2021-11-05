GM Wants Access To The EV Tax Credit Again. But Is That Fair To Everyone Else?

Electric vehicles from General Motors haven’t been eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit for over a year now. For obvious reasons, GM now says they want it back. You know what? GM is right. The tax credit phases out after an automaker sells more than 200,000 plug-in electric vehicles, whether those are battery-electric cars or plug-in electric hybrids. So far, only GM and Tesla have sold enough of such cars to be phased out. That means competitors like Audi, Ford, Hyundai, Nissan, Porsche have an opening, even though EVs across the board are still pretty expensive. Still, the 200,000 cap shouldn’t exist, if the goal of all of this is to get as many electric vehicles on the streets as possible and, you know, help save the world.



