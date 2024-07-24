GM Won't Be Removing Steering Wheels From Self Driving EVs Any Time Soon

General Motors' (GM.N), opens new tab Cruise self-driving unit will focus its development efforts on a next-generation Chevrolet Bolt as it indefinitely delays its planned Origin vehicle that would not have a steering wheel, the automaker said on Tuesday.
In 2022, GM filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration seeking permission to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving Origin vehicles annually without human controls such as brake pedals or mirrors. The agency has not acted on the request and GM cited the regulatory risk for its decision.
Read Article