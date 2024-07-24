GM Won't Be Removing Steering Wheels From Self Driving EVs Any Time Soon

General Motors' (GM.N), opens new tab Cruise self-driving unit will focus its development efforts on a next-generation Chevrolet Bolt as it indefinitely delays its planned Origin vehicle that would not have a steering wheel, the automaker said on Tuesday.

In 2022, GM filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration seeking permission to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving Origin vehicles annually without human controls such as brake pedals or mirrors. The agency has not acted on the request and GM cited the regulatory risk for its decision.