GM Won't Hit 2025 EV Goal - Blames Market Not Weak Products

General Motors shocked the world in 2021 when CEO Mary Barra announced that it would go zero-emissions by 2035. One of the first milestones on that road was coming up soon: GM planned to have the production capacity to build one million EVs per year in North America by the end of 2025. But, today, during an interview with CNBC, Barra announced that GM will not hit its goal.

“We’re seeing a little bit of a slowdown here, we won’t get to a million, because the market just isn’t developing. But we will get there,” Barra said on CNBC.

