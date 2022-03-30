GM Workers Sleep On Factory Floor To Keep Shanghai Factory Running During Lockdown

General Motors is asking workers to sleep on the floors of its Shanghai factories to keep production going during the city's new COVID-19 lockdown, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

China, which has pursued a zero-COVID strategy throughout the pandemic, is battling several new outbreaks of COVID-19.

The city of Shanghai said Sunday it was locking down half of the city from Monday to Friday while it launched a mass COVID-19 testing drive. The other half of the city is to be locked down for the same period starting April 1.