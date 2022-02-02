GM Worries That Shifting to Affordable Cars Will Hurt Bottom Line In 2022

General Motors Co. is seeing signs of an easing in the semiconductor shortage that curbed vehicle output last year, but cautioned that a shift to producing lower-margin models and rises in materials prices will cap profit this year. Like most automakers, GM dealt with the unprecedented supply crunch by prioritizing its most profitable vehicles at the expense of higher-volume models with lower margins. The manufacturer was hit among the hardest in the fourth quarter, when a 43% drop in domestic sales forced the company to relinquish its crown as top U.S. automaker for the first time since 1931.



